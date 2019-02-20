TILTON — Marlene Witham has a favorite quote, attributed to Pablo Picasso:
“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.”
It’s something she should know about, having taught art in New York state and in Laconia. Witham retired from teaching in 2000, but her interest in art has only accelerated since then. One of the ways she has further involved herself in art is through the Lakes Region Art Association, and Witham is currently the featured artist at the association’s gallery in the Tanger Outlet Mall. Her paintings are on display at the gallery through the end of the month.
Witham grew up in Vermont and graduated from Keene Teachers College – now known as Keene State College – in 1963. She taught in Chatham, New York, for three years, then a blossoming family interrupted her career.
She and her husband had two sons, then adopted a boy and a girl from Colombia, and later took in two 15-year-old boys who fled Vietnam. Along the way, they relocated to the Lakes Region, which they knew because of her husband’s family’s camp on Cow Island in Lake Winnipesaukee.
In 1984, she returned to teaching at Woodland Heights School in Laconia.
In the classroom, she was a “teacher first,” she said, and when she got home, family and household obligations took up the rest of her time and energy.
But as her retirement approached, she realized that she would have time, finally, to return to her first love – art.
Witham has loved art since she was a young girl. She remembers Christmas mornings, wondering what was waiting for her underneath the tree.
“Whatever doll or whatever I got, my favorite present was always a brand-new box of crayons and a coloring book,” she said. Then, when she got a little older, her mother got her a box of inks and brushes. “Oh, man! I thought I had just the best present in the world.”
Her parents noticed their young daughter’s interest, and encouraged it. She remembers how one of her first creations, a simple bunny with a cotton-ball tail, hung for years on her parents’ bedroom door. “Something like that gives you confidence,” she said.
In high school, she would become so engrossed in her art that she would sometimes be late to her next class. Even when she was staying home to care for her children, she couldn’t help but create. She stenciled the home, sewed clothing and painted.
Continuing creative pursuits, she said, has always been a basic necessity.
“I can’t imagine life without it,” she said. “I have a feeling it would be cutting off my air.”
Witham said that people of all abilities would benefit from finding a creative outlet. “It makes you well-rounded,” she said, adding that a greater imagination would help even those in more technical pursuits.
Parents, she said, should keep their children well-stocked with crayons and paints. And, she said, skip the coloring books in favor of big pads of blank paper. Coloring inside the lines is an overrated skill.
When the child brings forward his or her latest creation, don’t ask “What is it?” Whitham said. “Say, ‘Tell me about your picture. What where you feeling when you were doing it?’ That will build confidence in their artwork.”
Of course, another way to encourage children is by example. The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is expanding its classes. A six-week drawing class and an oil-painting class each start March 2; a free portrait photography class will be held on Feb. 22, and an abstract pouring classes will be held on March 9 and March 11. Visit the gallery for more information or to sign up.
“Everyone is born with the ability to make art,” Witham said.
