CENTER BARNSTEAD — Belknap County Farm Bureau will host a Farm To Table Dinner on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. at LorrenJoyce Farm. The cost is $25, and a donation for children under 12. This event will be held after Barnstead Open Farm Day.
To register, visit Eventbrite.com, or email cellis@metrocast.net. There are limited seats available for this family-friendly meal. All menu items will be locally sourced from farms and businesses in Belknap County.
