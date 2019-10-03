MEREDITH — The summer theatre season has ended, but the Winnipesaukee Playhouse has performances into the fall.
Murder is on the menu this autumn with David Foley’s 'Deadly Murder,' Oct. 10-13. An intricate plot offers twists and turns and suspense following Camille, an upscale New Yorker of a certain age; Billy, the handsome young waiter she totes home from a society event; and Ted, the in-house security guard she calls in as the night goes bad.
As the calendar nears Halloween, 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' and the story of the headless horseman will take audiences on a ride in the familiar tale. The Winnipesaukee Education Department will bring to life Ichabod Crane, Katrina, competing suitor Brom, and the horseman himself. Expect a creeping experience for all ages with performances Oct. 25-27.
In November, the Winni Players, will perform Edward Albee’s drama 'At Home At the Zoo.' This is a substitution from their originally-planned production of 'Long Day’s Journey into Night.' Albee’s play combines two, one-act related zoo stories written 46 years apart that offer a full portrait of the characters, performing Nov. 7-10. Later, the perennial, seasonal story of George Bailey, his family and town, and his angel, will be staged in live radio play fashion. Joe Landry’s 'It’s a Wonderful Life' is Nov. 22-23.
'Urinetown' is saturated with satire, treachery and adventure, and set to music and lyrics overflowing with references to capitalism, corporations, and politics. Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis earned Tony awards for Best Book and Best Score in 2001 for their play. The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department will perform 'Urintown' onstage Dec. 6-8.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse will continue the annual holiday traditional British Panto. Holiday pantomimes offer music hall, broad comedy treatments of treasured tales. This December, experience 'Beauty and the Beast,' the original French fiction written as a new, original production by playhouse founder and producing artistic director Neil Pankhurst. The show is Dec. 19-31.
For more information and tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or call 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.