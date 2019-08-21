MEREDITH — Ande Diaz, Ph.D., will lead a presentation that will explore the inherent intersectionality in the Winnipesaukee Playhouse production of 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.' Scheduled for 6 p.m., just prior to the performance on Thursday, Aug. 22, Diaz will discuss concepts of love, age, race, and gender as it relates to the themes of the play.
'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' is Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of the 1967 film of the same name. The story follows parents anticipating a visit from their daughter and her new fiance, but that’s before the white parents, Christine and Matt, meet daughter Joanna’s intended, John, who is black.
The late 1960s was a turbulent time in culture, and decades later there remain issues unresolved, and a number of topics that are worth examination to this day.
Diaz is a recent transplant to New Hampshire, and serves as the inaugural chief diversity officer for Saint Anselm College. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Yale University, a master's in education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a doctor of philosophy degree in human and organizational development from Fielding Graduate University. She also holds a certificate in arts management from the University of Massachusetts. Her research areas include civic engagement, inter-ethnic alliances and intergroup dialogue. Diaz serves on the board of The Democracy Imperative.
The presentation is part of a Winnipesaukee Education Department select series of pre-show presentations conducted by experts in fields related to interdisciplinary studies and offered to enrich the theatre-going experience. “We’re very fortunate to have Ande Diaz available to make this presentation,” said Education Director Timothy L’Ecuyer, “and encourage audiences for the Aug. 22 performance of 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' to arrive early enough to experience this relatable, in-depth look.”
For more information and tickets, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or call 603-279-0333.
