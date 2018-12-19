Experimental Offerings of Sound at The Studio Dec. 21
LACONIA — On Friday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m., The Studio at 598 Main St. downtown, will present Experimental Offerings VII, the seventh of a series of concerts organized by local musician Isaac Tyler, and hosted by Melissa McCarthy from The Studio.
Tyler's Experimental Offerings series brings a community of sound artists from all over the country to Laconia to perform sets of their own original work on a variety of instruments and electronics, often altered to create new sounds and noise.
"I got into performing noise around 2012, after listening to it for years," Tyler said. His act "Closer Bones" features synthesizers, cassettes, contact microphones, found objects, and altered vocals to create a cathartic experience for both the performer and listener. Other sound musicians and noise artists use altered traditional instruments, or run sound through a number of effects pedals and digital alterations to the point where the sound becomes a wash of sometimes cacophony, sometimes celestial noise that has to be experienced to be understood.
"It's definitely a departure for a community that's used to cover bands and karaoke for live musical entertainment," said McCarthy, whose first introduction to noise was at an opening in 2011. "The Studio is known for its eclectic sensitivities, and I'm happy to be working with Isaac to bring something different to the area."
Tyler is approached by musicians regularly looking to book a show in Laconia, and some artists have asked to return. "Melissa creates a welcoming place for everyone, and it's been great working together," Tyler noted. He asks only for donations for artists on tour, or who have come from a distance to play in Laconia, so that noone is unable to enjoy the experience for lack of funds.
Experimental Offerings VII begins Friday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. at The Studio, featuring Plutonian Burrito on Florida, +DOG+ of Massachusetts, Id M Theft Able of Maine, Closer Bones of New Hampshire, and L'eclipse Nue of Connecticut. Parking on the street is free. For more information, call 603-455-8008, or email isaacptyler@gmail.com.
