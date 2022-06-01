GILFORD — Last year, Gilford summer residents Kalley Cutler and Ron Allen, stopped by Sawyer’s Dairy Bar and Restaurant. Like many people in the area, from year round residents to summer visitors, the couple loved the food and of course the homemade ice cream at Sawyer’s. They also noticed the family atmosphere at Sawyer’s and appreciated the welcoming feeling.
Cutler and Allen own a restaurant called Jamison’s in Hampstead, and it also focuses on great food in a family atmosphere.
While visiting Sawyer’s, the couple became friends with the owners of the business, Larry and Pati Litchfield. The Litchfields purchased the business from the Sawyer family some years ago and were carrying on the tradition of good food and ice cream using original recipes passed down from generation to generation.
The Litchfields had not officially made it public that they were considering selling Sawyer’s, but had already arrived at the feeling it was time to do so. Pati had a vision of selling to someone with a special needs child; Kalley Cutler and Ron Allen fit that vision because their daughter is indeed a special needs child. “She is our pride and joy,” said Cutler.
Added to this, Cutler and Allen have experience in the restaurant business to carry on where the Litchfields left off.
The two couples grew close and when it was time, Cutler and Allen stepped in and became the new owners of Sawyer’s. “They bought Sawyer’s for the tradition, so people could continue to bring their families to the restaurant,” explained culinary director, Billy Brandolini. He is a culinary expert and has managed the food for Jameson’s, and now for Sawyer’s. “I am trained in the culinary field,” he added. “I have worked in Boston, and along the Seacoast and I have been with Kalley’s company for 2 ½ years.”
Once they became the owners of Sawyer’s, Cutler and Allen wanted to keep many of the things that have made the restaurant beloved to customers season after season, as well as upgrading some aspects of the restaurant.
Brandolini had a hand in the changes, such as livening up the building somewhat but keeping the same structure. The vision was for family comfort. The floors were redone, and new chairs added in the dining room. Also, new restaurant equipment was installed, and the walls got a fresh coat of paint. Brandolini has contractor experience and does the designs for all the kitchens: equipment, layout, flow chart, etc. for every restaurant project. The construction work is done by Allen.
“There is still the welcoming feeling at Sawyer’s,” explained Brandolini. “We kept the traditional spinning sign atop the building because it is iconic. It has always been red, white, and blue and customers can rest assured we have no plans to change the sign.”
Concerning Sawyer’s menu, Brandolini said, “We have the tried-and-true seafood and burgers (with beef from Gilford’s Wineing Butcher) and we have added a few more sandwiches, but all the signature dishes remain on the menu,” said Brandolini.
And what about the ice cream that brings so many people to Sawyer’s every summer? “The ice cream has not changed,” Brandolini added. “The recipe is the same and Pati Litchfield trained someone on our staff, who now makes ice cream for Sawyer’s with the original recipe. We are fortunate because Pati gave us the recipe book.”
With an eye toward expansion, Cutler and Allen are also offering two new eateries at the Winnipesaukee Pier in Weirs Beach this summer. The Lunchbox NH offers great food, and Brandolini said, “It was my concept, and we offer a variety of sandwiches. Well-known sandwiches are on the menu…but with a spin. We roast prime rib at Sawyer’s Dairy Bar in Gilford, and at The Lunchbox NH. Thus, roast beef sandwiches are on The Lunchbox menu. We have sandwiches with fish, poultry, red meats, and vegetarian and vegan options.”
Those who arrive to Weirs Beach by boat can place their order online (www.thelunchboxnh.com) and the staff will run the order to the waiting boat.
Sawyer’s also is located on the Winnipesaukee Pier boardwalk. The ice cream is made at Sawyer’s Dairy Bar and Restaurant in Gilford and brought to the Pier location. Those enjoying a day at Weirs Beach will have the fun ice cream option.
Cutler and Allen also have plans to reopen the former Cherrystone Restaurant, on Weirs Road/Rt. 11B in Gilford. “Kalley and Ron purchased the property three years ago,” explained Brandolini. “They plan, in the future, to reopen it as a year-round destination restaurant. We would like to make it more upscale, with something for everyone. It would be great to bring that level of dining to the area. We would like to make it a welcoming experience and offer more space for dining.”
With a separate division called MC Catering, the company has done catering in the area and plan to do more around the Lakes Region.
Sawyer’s Dairy Bar and Restaurant was typically open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, but will now be extended until October, making ice cream lovers very happy. During the summer season, with a busy concert schedule at Bank of NH Pavilion just down the road, Sawyer’s Dairy Bar will be open until midnight, so those leaving a concert can get food. Sawyer’s also will be open for breakfast in season.
The Pier eateries will be open until 1 a.m. on weekends until the end of the season. “As long as people are here into the fall, we will be open,” said Brandolini.
For information, visit www.sawyersnh.com or call 603-293-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.