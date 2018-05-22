WOLFEBORO — Through June 17, the Wright Museum is presenting an original exhibit of paintings by American serviceman Charles J. Miller. A native of Nashua, Miller fought in the Pacific during World War II and captured his deployment in more than 700 paintings, each full of color and reflective of skilled draftsmanship. “He drew on whatever he had available from large sheets of paper to the insides of cigarette cartons with children’s watercolor sets,” said museum executive director Mike Culver. “It is an incredible collection.”
The Wright Museum has prepared a traveling exhibit from this extraordinary collection, which is now set to travel nationwide for the first time. The traveling show features 120 pieces of artwork that take up 400 feet of running wall space. Interpretive text panels, which include a couple of large full color panels and timeline, labels for each of the artworks, and several short narrative pieces that help create context, are part of the show. “I hope people come visit us to see this incredible collection,” said Culver. “We are also very hopeful to see the show travel to places throughout the nation...Each piece provides a vivid snapshot that is as unique as it is moving.”
The Wright Museum of World War II is located at 77 Center St. in Wolfeboro and is open daily to the public for the 2018 season from May 1 through October 31. Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
To learn more about the show, including terms for hosting the traveling exhibit, visit www.wrightmuseum.org or call 603-569-1212.
