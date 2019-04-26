MOULTONBOROUGH — Gary Cassidy of East Andover will be the featured performer at the May 7 Evening of Poetry and Open Mic event at the Moultonborough Public Library. The night starts at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public free of charge.
Cassidy got his first guitar from his parents at the age of 10. Originally from Lexington, Massachusetts, the family summered in East Andover, where Cassidy moved full-time when he was 18. He played in several local bands before teaming up with guitarist and songwriter Don Severance in 1978. The duo recorded one album, 'Severance and Cassidy,' featuring a mix of folk, country blues and rock, with harmonies reminiscent of Simon and Garfunkel and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
Cassidy is a frequent performer at the Andover CoffeeHouse, and New London and Bristol, featuring original songs and covers in the genres of folk, country blues and Americana.
He and his wife, Gail Fitzpatrick, are retired in their country home, working on crafts and woodworking, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Following Cassidy's set, the open mic event welcomes poets, singers and songwriters, storytellers, and any spoken word amusements. All are welcome. There will be light refreshments as well.
For more information, contact Jan Goldman at 603-284-7532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.