MEREDITH — Melissa Shakun’s life changed direction during her sophomore year at Syracuse University, in New York. She took a winter break class on theater, during which she saw a blitz of Broadway shows in a short period of time. While she was sitting in the audience for “Rent,” a thought occurred to her.
“Hm, who designs the scenery for that?”
When the next semester started, Shakun decided she would switch her major from pottery to theater.
“I went back to school and said I was going to be a Broadway set designer,” she said. “They said, ‘No, you’re not,’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’” Her strategy was to sit in on theater design classes until the professor allowed her to enroll. It worked, and now the 35-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut, native has a new reason to be glad she made that change: she recently won an Emmy Award, for her art direction of the televised musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.
Meredith theater-goers will likely have seen her work firsthand, as Shakun has been a regular summer hand at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse since she graduated with a master’s degree from SUNY-Purchase, and has continued making time for the local theater even as her career has ascended.
Neil Pankhurst, artistic director for the Playhouse said it was “thrilling” and “delightful” for those at the Playhouse to see Shakun win the Emmy, especially since he had been able to watch her grow professionally.
“When she first came here, she had literally just graduated from her master’s program,” Pankhurst said. In the nine years since she began coming to Meredith, Shakun has directed the scenery for a dozen shows, including “Blithe Spirit,” “Crossing Delancey,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Red,” “Cabaret,” and, this year, “Mamma Mia!”
Since she started coming to Meredith, Shakun’s career has taken off. She now works primarily in television, directing the art for shows such as Homeland, The Jim Gaffigan Show and The Americans. She has just taken a similar position with Saturday Night Live.
Television has provided Shakun with interesting challenges – she recently had to transform a New York carnival into a 1980s-era fairground for a scene in The Americans – but it also comes with some restrictions. Union regulations mean she can direct and advise on set creation, but the actual hands-on work is done by the people she supervises.
Shakun, who was first introduced to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse through a grad school friend, said, “The highlight of my summer is going up to Meredith to work at the Playhouse. I love being able to share my love of theater with New Hampshire.” She also loves the opportunity to again get her hands dirty with building sets. “There is something really beautiful and organic about painting the sets and seeing what comes out. Sometimes the design changes a bit when you start painting.”
Pankhurst said Shakun might use her vacation time to come to Meredith, but her work ethic never relents.
“She works ridiculously hard when she’s here,” he said. While working on the set for “Mamma Mia!,” she had drawn a design for a mosaic pattern for the stage floor. But the scale didn’t seem quite right when she painted it the first time. “There she was with our scenery artist, painting and painting, I think they painted that thing three times to get it right,” he said.
Shakun’s designs, Pankhurst said, are perfect for a big, joyous production such as “Mamma Mia!”
“They’re normally big and lavish and sumptuous… I would say her style is to make it as lavish and big as possible, within the realms that we can actually achieve.”
Musicals are her favorite to design for, Shakun said, because of the added challenge of fitting the landscape and props into the music and choreography. “You have to design the scene changes and you have to design the transitions, so that things move and dance on and off the stage so that it flows with the show,” she said.
Winning the Emmy for a musical production was especially thrilling for Shakun, and meaningful, too.
“My mom passed away 19 years ago, she was a huge fan of theater and the arts,” Shakun said. “It means a lot to know that you can go through some crazy, tumultuous times in life, and you can still flower and bloom and create your own world… She was a huge fan of music and theater and life, that’s the most important thing to me.”
