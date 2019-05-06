TILTON — Edna Greenfield will teach a six-week course in watercolor painting, 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday, May 14-June 11, at the Lakes Region Artists Gallery, 120 Laconia Road at Tanger Outlets.
Her class is limited to eight students, and will focus on the building blocks of watercolor painting techniques and design. Her course is open to both beginners and intermediate students of all ages.
Greenfield has 25 years of experience in both oils and watercolors. She has exhibited her work in Plymouth and the Seacoast area, given workshops, and instructed numerous students. Her work has been shown at the Lakes Region Artists Association and at Vynn Art Gallery in Meredith. She recently held courses at LRAA, where she is a member.
To register or for more information, call Edna Greenfield at 603-254-8864, or visit the gallery, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.