TILTON — Knowing how to avoid mistakes, or fix them, do washes, blending, and selecting the right papers, paints and materials for watercolor painting is what Edna Greenfield will teach in her six-week class titled Water Class Splash 101, for beginners and improving artists. Weekly classes on Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., run through Dec. 19. Class size is limited to eight adults, and held at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery. Former students are asked to bring any materials from previous classes. Beginners can visit the gallery for a list, or call Greenfield at 603-254-8864.
Greenfield's career as a watercolor artist began when her husband gave her painting lessons as a gift. She fell in love with painting, both oils and watercolors, and now prefers watercolor painting. Her background includes teaching watercolor painting at the LRAA gallery, studies at the Manchester Institute of Art, studies at the Kimbal Jenkins school, exhibits at the Under Ground Studio in Plymouth, Vynn Art in Meredith, libraries, and as a member of the Lakes Region Art Association. She’s also taught privately and exhibited at the Farnsworth Museum in Camden, Maine and Belfast, Maine.
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132, open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.