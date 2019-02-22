TILTON — For those with a desire to learn how to draw, Lakes Region Art Association and Gallery drawing instructor Tom Hitchcock will be offering a class to teach drawing, starting on Saturday, March 2.
“Drawing is transferring to paper or to any substrate nothing more than what you see, plus a simple understanding of perspective, and light and shadow,” said Hitchcock. “Once you’ve developed your ability to draw, you’re on your way to becoming an accomplished artist.”
Hitchcock’s professional experience includes fine art, photography, and graphic design. He also owned an advertising and direct marketing agency on Madison Avenue in New York City.
Hitchcock’s six-week drawing classes will take place every Saturday, beginning March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lakes Region Art Association and Gallery at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. His class is limited in size, and is appropriate for adults.
To register, visit the LRAA Gallery or call Tom Hitchcock at 603-496-6768.
