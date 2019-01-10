The Deep Pockets play blues and R&B music. They have been playing throughout Southern New Hampshire for the past several years. Their set is a mix of originals and covers, done with their own style.
Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets are Dave Glannon on harmonica and vocals, Mike Rivela on guitar and vocals, Joe Zangri on bass and vocals, Rick King on drums, and Leroy Pina on drums.
Tickets are $20, available by visiting www.pitmansfreightroom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.