LACONIA — Singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins draws her inspiration from deep within herself, and her latest album, “There Is Light,” is a fully realized effort at sharing her vision with her fans.
“I always draw upon my own experiences, and many of the songs are about myself, even if they’re written in the third person — it’s a version of myself,” she said in a telephone interview ahead of her upcoming performance at the Belknap Mill.
The Mill concert this Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m., serves as an album-release performance at a venue she holds close to her heart. She debuted a video of her song, “Post-It Notes” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRSgkBNp_Zc) on the third floor of the Belknap Mill, and said she feels the venue provides “a really nice backdrop” for her performance.
“I went to Tara Shore, who was so great to work with and really helped me out … so when I thought about this album, I wanted an atmosphere that complemented it. The atmosphere and vibe is so great,with the exposed brick and wood and bright lights — the lights will add to The Light, so I’m excited about that,” she said.
A native of Gilford, Dobbins currently lives in Somerville, Massachusetts, and she recorded her new album with producer Sean McLaughlin of 37’ Productions.
“He introduced me to a lot of new players,” Dobbins said.
“When I recorded my first record (“She Is Free”), I was so new to the music scene,” she said, “I hadn’t even played out so much, so I just went for it. I didn’t always know what I wanted, just to make it sound cool. It was a great experience, but with this record, I was a lot more intentional about the kind of sound I wanted to create, and specific songs I wanted to put together for a message. I felt I had a lot more confidence in my role in the studio.”
It took about a year to put the album together. Unlike the first album, recorded in Gilford, there is a full band on many of the tracks, “but it stays very true to my live sound, without the band overpowering the lyrics,” she said.
In addition to the musicians McLaughlin brought in for some of the sessions, Dobbins called upon some of the people from her church to sing harmony on the album.
“It wasn’t the same people on every track,” she said of the 12 songs on the album.
She said a lot of the music is based on her faith, but, “a lot of people who don’t share a strong faith will resonate with these songs. But it’s such a big part of what I am.”
The album is centered around the theme of light. “It’s kind of the theme of looking for the light, and the light is inside of us all,” Dobbins said. “When things seem really dark, the light is still there, or it’s coming back. It’s about taking your light and embracing it for what it is, and letting it shine out into the world.”
Dobbins said she felt confident enough in what she was looking to achieve that she and her producer were equal “in a lot of ways” — “I was able to give my input a lot in the process, and I’d have new ideas and I’d be confident in my ideas, and that was really fun for me.
“Vocally, too, I think I’ve played out a lot, and observed other musicians, and got immersed in all things music, and my voice has gotten stronger. My producer is known for producing great vocals, and he’d give me great tips — he’d say, ‘Try this to get the emotion across a lot more.’ I thought, if I felt it, people would feel it, too, but in the studio, there are other things you can do to convey the feeling. Vocally, this is a strong record, too.”
Growing up, Dobbins experienced music and performance at many levels.
“My parents signed me up for all kinds of music lessons,” she recalled. “My family and I were creative. We didn’t have a car radio, so we would make up stories and songs to entertain ourselves.”
She experimented with the piano when the family obtained a free one; she took violin lessons and was in the school band; she sang on choruses and choirs. “Always there was extra-curricular that involved performance stuff,” she said.
Dobbins did not start learning the guitar until middle school, and she performed at the school’s coffee house, but she set aside music while attending college.
“Nobody really knew that I sang and wrote songs,” she said. “It was not until after graduating that I realized something was missing in my life.”
Saturday’s show will have her playing with a full band, something she hasn’t done in New Hampshire for a while, she said. Singer-songwriter Lindsey Sampson will open for her.
She said she likes working with the Belknap Mill. “As a nonprofit, they’re doing so much for the community, and they’re trying to bring more events to downtown Laconia, so I like helping them with that.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance, available on the Mill’s website.
Dobbins’ album “There Is Light” is available for download at Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp, and SoundCloud, and she will have physical copies at the show, along with specially designed T-shirts. Other musicians performing on the album are Mike Levesque on drums; Sean McLaughlin and Joe McMahon on bass; Josh Cohen, Dan King, and Lee Sylvestre on guitar; Chris Bloniarz on piano; Alex Fam and Eva Walsh on violin; Tom West and Chris Bloniarz on organ; Chris Bloniarz on mandolin and banjo; and Victoria Barry and Matt Scranton on harmonies.
