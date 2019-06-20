BRISTOL — After achieving the title of most famous turtle in the world, Diane the Turtle’s owner, author Jim Tonner, along with his brother, illustrator Brad Tonner, have released their newest book, 'Happy Birthday Diane the Turtle.' The 42-page story with accompanying original watercolor illustrations chronicles the 50th birthday party held for Diane.
Diane was given to Jim in 1968 as an act of kindness by a stranger. Five decades later, she has become a New England celebrity. Thousands have come to the Twin Designs Gift Shop in Bristol to meet Diane in person. A webcam stream broadcasts a live feed of Diane’s tank. She also boasts a Facebook page and plush animal.
“It all started as a simple act of kindness on December 15, 1968 and from that day on, Diane has been loved by the Tonner Family for now over 50 years. And though we love her, we could never have imagined that people around the world would also enjoy and love Diane’s story,” said Jim.
This is the third book about Diane, following 'The Story of Diane the Turtle,' which chronicles the timeless lesson of how a random act of kindness can radiate from one person. It is the 13th illustrated book by the brothers.
For more information, visit www.dianetheturtle.com, www.facebook.com/DianetheturtleTwinDesignsGiftShop, and twindesignsgiftshop.com/collections/books-by-the-tonner-brothers-1.
