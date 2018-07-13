HOLDERNESS — The Little Church Theater, located on the shores of Squam Lake, will offer a production of “Dearly Beloveds,” written and directed by Jessica Hoffmann Davis of Holderness, on July 26-29.
The two-act play is set in New York City where, at Jack Sunstein’s funeral, a chain of unexpected discoveries upend his family’s world. Outrage and humor rule as more surprises unfold and everyone fumbles to find a way forward.
Davis said, “Confronting loss and gain, in the course of three days, these dearly beloveds uncover what is true in their lives and what they hold most dear.”
This is the fourth play by Davis that the Little Church Theater has performed. It offered “The Salon” in 2105, “Houseguests” in 2013, and “wRites of Reunion” in 2010, co-authored with Monique Devine.
The new play features an ensemble of local actors, including Doreen Sheppard of Belmont as Sade, Jack’s wronged and witty widow, with Jule Finley of Franklin and Colleen Eliason of Campton as her lifelong friends. Rodney Martell of Sanbornton plays the dutiful son and Ken Chapman of Lincoln is the family’s lawyer and friend. Stage Manager is Becca Kelly of Campton.
Performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 26-28, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, July 29, at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at littlechurchtheater.com or by calling 603-968-2250.
