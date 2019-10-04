LACONIA — Dave Andrews will perform Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. at Pitman's Freight Room.
The funny musician draws on his background to showcase his talents. A classically trained vocalist with jazz guitar chops and a love of the blues harmonica, his act is his own blend of humor, music and nostalgia. With his signature hat and guitar, the comedian hits the stage with impressions and one-liners delivered with good timing and ease.
With over 30 years experience performing, Andrews is a repeat performer for Carnival Cruise Lines and Caesar's Pocono Resorts. He has been the opening act for bands like Huey Lewis and the News, Aaron Neville, Gladys Knight, and KC and the Sunshine Band.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
