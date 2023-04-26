I love avocados. In salads, on toast, with eggs and, of course, mixed as guacamole and served with salty, crispy corn chips. While the avocado is high in fats these are monounsaturated fats which, I have read, can protect us from heart disease and even lower blood pressure. Avocados are also an excellent source of potassium, folate, and fiber, which are good for the heart and cardiovascular system. The tree that produces the fruit probably originated in the highlands of central-south Mexico or Guatemala.

There is something else about avocados that has always interested me. This is the pleasure that comes from cleaning the large round seed, partially submerging it in water, supported by three toothpicks, and waiting for several weeks for the seed to crack open.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.