CONCORD — Cue Zero Theatre Company will close its first full season with the Tony Award-winning musical "Next To Normal" at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord.
The production will open on Friday, Aug. 16, running through Sunday, Aug. 25. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
"Next To Normal" presents an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. Yet their lives are anything but normal because mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years.
With a powerful score and script by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the show rocked Broadway audiences for more than 700 performances and shattered multiple box office records.
Cue Zero’s production stars New Hampshire community theatre staples Jessica Dee, Jesse Drake, and Joseph Paoni, as well as newcomers Tim Lord, Mackenzie Goodwin, and Zach Biron.
"Next To Normal" is presented through special arrangements with Musical Theatre International.
Tickets are $17, $14 for members, seniors and students, and $12 for senior members. Tickets are available in advanced at www.hatboxnh.com and by calling 603-715-2315.
