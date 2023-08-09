MEREDITH — For Marc Bard, creativity is linked to charitable acts. Over the years his efforts have been directed to the Meredith Food Pantry.
His philosophy is quite simple: share your talents and give back. Keep doing that, and your life will be enriched beyond measure.
Bard worked in medicine, first as an internal medicine physician and later in administrative health care. After this, he was a medical consultant. Having first attended Yale, Bard worked and lived with his wife, Carol, and two daughters in the Boston area.
Although his chosen field was medicine, Bard has a lifelong creative spirit, tapping into it throughout his life. “When I was in college, my dad got sick and the funds for my education ended,” he recalls.
Instead of dropping out of school, Bard used his creative talents, leveraging his love of drawing. Although Bard did not have any formal art training, he convinced a publisher in Philadelphia to allow him to do medical illustrations for a book. It got Bard enough money to finish medical school.
During his career, Bard and his family often came to the Lakes Region because they loved the area. In 1997, they bought a cabin, and later purchased property from a neighbor. This allowed them to build a larger cabin and to make Holderness their year-round home.
It was time for Bard to pursue his love of painting, specifically watercolor, the only medium he is interested in using. “I am drawn to it. All my life, I’ve wanted to paint in watercolor. But that desire was suppressed, and I didn’t even know it. Then, on a bike trip with my wife from Prague to Vienna, I took many photos. I realized I wanted to paint the scenes, and I wanted to paint them in watercolor.”
Bard soon learned watercolor is a difficult medium to control, and it takes time and practice to develop mastery. “I have always loved watercolor painting and wanted to learn more about it. I knocked on the door of Christine Hodecker, a local artist, and asked her to teach me how to paint with watercolors.
"I also took lessons with other teachers, and I am currently taking classes with Cheryl Johnson, a Plymouth-area artist.”
At his home studio, Bard paints year-round from seasonal photos of Lakes Region scenes.
Being in the studio brings him joy and contentment, and is also a place where Bard plots each year’s exhibit to benefit a good cause. It is unusual for an artist to donate the entire proceeds from the sale of his paintings, but it is a passion and commitment for Bard to do so. Every painting he creates is exhibited and sold at a yearly show called Painting for a Purpose, with the proceeds going to the Meredith Food Pantry.
Recently, Bard completed a summer show of his work, which was on view at Meredith Village Saving Bank. The show was a resounding success, and many watercolors sold. The proceeds have allowed Bard to donate over $10,000 to the Meredith Food Pantry. It was a gift Bard is proud to have made.
The Meredith Frame Shop downtown has hosted the show each year. When a pipe froze and burst, it caused water damage, and Bard had to find a new location for the show. He credits the shop’s owner, Davida Cook, with helping him get annual shows up and running and encouraging him to continue.
Bard approached his friend, John Moulton, owner of Moulton Farm. Together, they concluded the best place for this year’s show was at Meredith Village Savings Bank. Moulton approached MVSB President Marcus Weeks, who was enthusiastic about the idea. Weeks met with Bard and offered the bank’s Meredith lobby space for this year’s art show.
The exhibit was held at the bank, and the opening reception was a big success. “John [Moulton] generously brought food for hors d’oeuvres, and a few of my friends who are musicians played at the opening,” remembers Bard. It was, he says, like a big party where people could look at his 50 original watercolors and a series of prints with an opportunity to purchase.
Bard is committed to using his artistic talents to give back to the community and help others. The Lakes Region may be known as an affluent area, but many people suffer from food insecurity. “At the beginning of COVID, many food supply chains were interrupted, creating an even greater need. A surprisingly high number of grade school children qualified for food supplement services. My art exhibits raised money and I could donate funds from my show each year.
“The show has reached a point of recognition, and I would like to expand to support a different worthy cause each year,” Bard says.
He also does commissions for customers. “I ask each customer to pick a charity and donate the fee I would charge for the painting for a good cause. However, I stipulate that I do not want them to donate any of the funds to a political campaign. My clients and friends know the causes I care about, such as women’s health, or helping after the flooding in Vermont. I ask them to pick a charity they care for; I am comfortable with that.
“I would never want anyone to think I am painting for commercial reasons. I paint because I love to paint. I have spent my life serving others and I want to continue doing so through my artwork.”
Currently, Bard is in the studio doing summer scenes and thinking about what he will create for next year’s exhibit. It will likely be a combination of area scenes in the four seasons.
Day-to-day life as an artist observing the beauty around him is enough for Bard. He says, “I want to continue what I’m doing. I am 77 years old, and I hope to paint for a long time to come. I spend my days painting and exercising. I run, sail, and play tennis. Life is about balance. I wake up daily and enjoy every activity."
For information on Bard’s work, email marc@mb-two.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.