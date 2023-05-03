Creativity is soothing. Many people find painting, drawing and crafting good ways to relieve stress. With that in mind, Fran Nutter-Upham will bring creativity and calm to veterans, first responders, active military and their families through an art therapy drop-in event at the Belknap Mill in Laconia.
Some years ago, Nutter-Upham volunteered at a home, health and hospice organization and ran bereavement groups for children. It was there she saw how art could be used for healing. “It opened my eyes to art therapy,” she explains.
Nutter-Upham is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and a registered art therapist with years of experience in these fields. She moved with her family to Merrimack in high school, and later attended the University of New Hampshire, earning an art history degree.
After marriage, Nutter-Upham lived in Nashua. While raising a family with her husband, Bill, she attended graduate school at Lesley College in Boston. Her interest was in art therapy and music and how these things could help those grappling with mental health issues.
Nutter-Upham has worked with many populations, including people with Alzheimer’s, Asperger’s, and diversion children, among others. “I have done lots of outreach work with special populations,” she continues.
Working in the mental health field gave Nutter-Upham the scope for her knowledge of art therapy and how it could be used for many populations, such as veterans. For example, she ran a painting workshop for female veterans and saw positive results. When the COVID pandemic hit, Nutter-Upham organized a workshop via Zoom for homebound veterans. As she presented more workshops, Nutter-Upham realized the powerful impact of art therapy on veterans who might be suffering from issues such as PTSD. She says some veterans told her doing the art projects calmed them and took them away from their stresses and worries for a while, which was a major reason Nutter-Upham created the workshops.
Among the many people in Nutter-Upham’s art therapy groups have been World War II veterans, as well as Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf War veterans, helicopter pilots and active military.
“Art is another language,” she says, “and a branch of psychotherapy. It is a good, expressive therapy.”
Nutter-Upham is offering free art therapy workshops at the Belknap Mill on the second Saturday in May and June, May 13 and June 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Veterans, first responders, active military and their families can drop in to participate in projects designed by Nutter-Upham. The workshops will also be held on the second Saturday of the month from September through December.
“The goal is to build a community for participants,” Nutter-Upham explains. “There is a social aspect in art therapy workshop events, and it also provides relaxation for participants. Some of the veterans I have worked with tell me that while in the art group, they don’t experience the intrusive, negative thoughts with which they often struggle.”
Those interested don't need an art background, Nutter-Upham assures. The art therapy activities are fun and do not require artistic skill, but simply a willingness to join in and have fun — and of course, to be creative.
Nutter-Upham designs the projects to be easy to accomplish and as participants work, they can get to know other veterans and first responders. Often, this population shares experiences others cannot understand. There is comfort not only in creating, but also in networking with those from similar situations.
Belknap Mill and Camp Resilience are offering the workshops, with Nutter-Upham running each session. According to information from the Belknap Mill, “The program will offer a relaxed way to connect fellow participants and their families for a fun and accessible art-making experience. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Snacks and beverages will be provided.” Camp Resilience is a local, nonprofit organization helping service members, veterans, first responders and their loved ones recover and maintain physical, psychological and emotional well-being. The workshops are sponsored by Bonnette, Page & Stone.
The idea for the workshops was born when staff from the Belknap Mill spoke with Camp Resilience members about offering art therapy for veterans and their families in the Lakes Region. When the Belknap Mill and Camp Resilience learned about Nutter-Upham’s art therapy work with veterans, they invited her to run the program.
“Honoring and supporting veterans has always been important to me and my family," says Belknap Mill Executive Director Cheryl Avery.
Along with offering art therapy workshops and other mental health support, Nutter-Upham is also an artist pursuing painting and sculpture. She realizes the positive aspects that creating art can have for a person, and urges everyone to be open to making things that bring them joy.
In the upcoming art therapy workshops at the Belknap Mill, Nutter-Upham hopes to create mental wellness through engagement with others. It will spark interest in art and be fun and engaging.
“Veterans, first responders and their families can be assured that no previous art experience is required or expected,” Nutter-Upham says. “No one should have art anxiety; we want everyone to be comfortable at the workshops.”
She invites those in the military and first responders and their families to stop by, work at their own pace and leave when they wish. Nutter-Upham advises participants to wear older clothing because some projects can be messy.
To bring relaxation, companionship and networking to veterans, first responders, active military and their families, making art is a wonderful thing.
For information about the art therapy event at the Belknap Mill, visit belknapmill.org or call 603-524-8813.
