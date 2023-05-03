Creativity is soothing. Many people find painting, drawing and crafting good ways to relieve stress. With that in mind, Fran Nutter-Upham will bring creativity and calm to veterans, first responders, active military and their families through an art therapy drop-in event at the Belknap Mill in Laconia.

Some years ago, Nutter-Upham volunteered at a home, health and hospice organization and ran bereavement groups for children. It was there she saw how art could be used for healing. “It opened my eyes to art therapy,” she explains.

