MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery to learn how to create an acrylic still life painting. Instructor Ann Xavier will lead a class Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Students will paint an original work with fast-drying acrylic paint on a 12 by 16 inch canvas, working from a still life set up of flowers, fruit, books, and more. All skill levels are welcome.
Xavier is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with 30 years of teaching experience. She was a juried member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Artists Guild and has exhibited extensively over the course of her career.
Tuition is $65, with a $30 materials fee paid to the instructor. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. There will be an hour break for lunch.
To register, call 603-279-7920 or visit the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes.
