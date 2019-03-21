LACONIA — One of 'Billboard' Magazine's 7 Country Act To Watch in 2019, Sam Grow will be playing at Whiskey Barrel Music Hall on March 30. Grow released his debut, self-titled EP in 2014, and recently joined Average Joes Entertainment. Grow will be releasing a full-length album this May.
Grow’s passion for music shows when he performs live. The first two singles, “History” and “Boots,” from Grow's upcoming album were released on February 1. “I’m excited to get this new music out to my fans,” commented Grow.
