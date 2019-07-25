LACONIA — Johnny Blue Horn has entertained music fans in Boston, Providence and the Northeast region since the 1980s. He is both a trumpeter and vocalist in a range of musical styles, from Memphis R&B and New Orleans second-line jazz to Kansas City blues and 1970s soul.
Russ Costa plays guitar, Dobro, harmonica, and sings. Performing since the early ‘70s both solo and with a band, he’s opened for Leon Russell, Rick Danko, and the Outlaws, and performed with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops in Tanglewood. He is the resident blues performer at the original House of Blues in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and he wrote the theme song for Boston’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
Join Taylor Community for a concert by duo Costa Blue Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.