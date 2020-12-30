“Unimaginable” is a word that is often used to describe 2020.
We didn’t see it coming. We were not vigilant. We let go of the reins. Too self-absorbed to believe a pandemic could happen here. In Africa or Asia, perhaps. Not in the United States or Europe. Not one of us could imagine the simultaneous shuttering of major cities: Beijing, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, Madrid, London, New York.
Kinetic centers of commerce, innovation and creativity. Their sounds: engines, horns, screeching brakes, the clip clop of horses, the music of street buskers, sirens, laughter, conversation in languages and dialects too many to count, whistles, drunken revelers and even the divine rants of the homeless.
Silenced.
Hollywood had imagined such a scenario and released movies with actors and actresses playing roles that introduced us to the vocabulary familiar to us now. “Social distancing.” “Contact tracing.” Creative fiction writers published books with scenarios suggesting the possibility of an epidemiological situation that might encompass the world. Octavia E. Butler’s the Parable of the Sower (Grand Central Publishing, 1993) is particularly prescient.
Now on the cusp of 2021, in fact close enough we can count down the hours, we sense a feeling of hope. Vaccines are being distributed across the country and a new administration in Washington will take a different tone in managing our myriad challenges. Municipal, business and arts and cultural leaders are thinking about how our transformed world can be reimagined
In the hours before we leave 2020, the sorrow, the loss, the isolation and loneliness, perhaps we can pause and take a look at “the flowers of sorrow.”
“But we should remember that sorrow does produce flowers of its own. It is a misunderstanding always to look for joy. One’s aim, rather, should be to conduct oneself so that one never compromises one’s secret integrity: so that even our sufferings may enrich us - enrich us, perhaps, most of all.” (Shirley Hazzard, Collected Stories, Edited by Birgitta Olubas, with a foreword by Zoe Heller. Farrar, Straus, Giroux, New York, 2020)
While we may be tired of zooming it has connected us in unexpected ways. Cultural events and lectures previously unavailable to people not living in metropolitan areas. Concerts by the Berlin Symphony, the Metropolitan opera streamed as well as theater, ballet, contemporary dance and other events, from all corners of the globe.
Recognizing that single people living alone and feeling isolated, close neighbors and friends made an effort to send cards and letters, to reach out or to suggest a Facetime telephone call. Poetry and reading groups mushroomed and met often, providing an opportunity for thoughtful conversation.
No longer do we check out at the market or the pharmacy without a smile and a thank you to the person working behind the counter, recognizing that it is these individuals who have been there day after day for all of us.
Unable to travel we explored our neighborhoods and began to “see” in a new way. Architectural details we hadn’t noticed. Having the time, perhaps, to stop and reflect on the beauty of a sunset or the feel the quiet of the early dawn.
We live within our routines. This year, 2020, those routines were disrupted. Often in a good way. Families spent more time together, people who had never cooked, began reading recipe books and experimenting with food preparation. We found time for crafts and projects, those that had always been there for another day. We sat down at the piano or pulled the guitar down from the attic.
We will never forget all of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19. We will always remember the dedication and selfless dedication of the nurses, doctors and all of the essential workers who kept our country running while risking their own health and the health of their families.
My most ardent hope is that the death of George Floyd (May 25, 2020) and Breanna Taylor (March 13, 2020) will never be forgotten. As the pandemic raised issues of unpreparedness around a virus, the deaths of Mr. Floyd and Ms. Taylor exposed and opened a discussion around the institutionalization of racism that has and continues to prevail in our county. Just as there is a need to prevent or cure COVID-19, there is a need to find tolerance in our communities. To forgive and to understand our differences. Healing will not be easy. There isn’t a vaccine that can be created in a laboratory and distributed throughout the population that can cure this ill.
I wish each of you a new year filled with peace, good health, a safe place to live, rewarding employment and enough food for your family.
•••
You can follow Elizabeth on Instagram at elizh24 or send her a note at: elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com She is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.