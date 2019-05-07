MEREDITH — In theatre, “company” refers to the cast and crew who stage a production. Specifically, “Company” is Stephen Sondheim’s musical that ushered in the age of modern musicals when it debuted in 1970.
The creator’s own updated production includes shifting genders and updated characters to keep pace with contemporary issues and interests.
The Winni Players will bring energy to their production on May 9-12 at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, with a full company of regional performers.
“Company” opened in April 1970 as Sondheim’s sixth Broadway musical, and the first to earn him a Tony Award.
The Winni Players’ production features an ensemble cast with Darik Velez as Robert; Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler, Maggie A. Godsoe, and Kate Flower as his trio of girlfriends; and married friends and couples Suzanne Banister, Rodney Martell, Jenn Schaffner, Justin Elliott, Patte Sarausky, Jim Gocha, Eric Skoglund, Daniel Adams, Tamara McGonagle, and Jim Rogato. The production is directed by Timothy L’Ecuyer.
Performances on May 9-11 will be at 7:30 p.m., with a May 12 matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, and by phone at 603-279-0333.
The full professional summer is set to begin on June 12 at Winnipesaukee Playhouse, sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, with productions including “On Golden Pond,” “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Avenue Q,” “Chicago,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” and “California Suite.” Packages and subscriptions that include “Company” are available.
