FRANKLIN — The Franklin Opera House and the Franklin School District are teaming up for their seventh annual districtwide musical arts integration project, "Mary Poppins," which opens tonight.
"Mary Poppins" has proven to be the biggest, most challenging piece yet. The group began its work in January, with auditions and then rehearsals. The cast includes more than 100 children, kindergarten through high school seniors. The cast and crew have been working on British accents, Victorian costumes, and building sets.
The group shares the historic Opera House space with the city of Franklin as well as the local community theater group. This season, as the community theater produced "Singing in the Rain," the limitations on time and space were extreme. It took a band of dedicated and committed volunteers to basically put together all of the technical needs in two weekends. On top of that, the high school students were competing in a state one-act festival that, because of their success, extended two weeks further into their work on the huge musical.
With all of those struggles, once again the dedicated volunteers and the students rose up to produce what is sure to be an amazing theatrical experience.
The production involves many individual projects that are incorporated into classrooms across the district, with students focusing on the theme “Anything Can Happen” or elements from the Mary Poppins story. Students study literary, historical, scientific, mathematic or creative elements from the show or story and many of those projects will be on display at the theater throughout the performance so people can see how the arts can integrate into every subject area.
Many people have fallen in love with the classic Mary Poppins story and again recently with the "Mary Poppins Returns" fad. This production promises laughter, so tap your feet, clap your hands and fall in love again with 100 of the most talented young people.
The show opens tonight, May 2, and continues on May 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and May 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.franklinoperahouse.org and are available at the door. Box office opens one hour before show time and doors open a half-hour before each show.
Don’t miss this show at the historic Franklin Opera House at 316 Central St.
