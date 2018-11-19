WOLFEBORO — The Community Contra Dance Series hosted by Global Awareness Local Action continues Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Wolfeboro Town Hall's Great Hall. The dance runs from 7-10 p.m., with the first half hour dedicated to a brief overview of the basic steps of New England contra dance, and neither experience nor a partner is required. Instruction and the evening's calls will be from long-time contra dance caller Dudley Laufman.
At age 87, Laufman is still fully engaged in a 65-year career as a dance caller for local country dances throughout New England. He has the ability to both call a dance while also playing an instrument. He plays melodeon, harmonica, and sometimes a fiddle.
Dance admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to 18, and free for children five and under. Anyone experiencing financial hardship or large families are welcome to pay as able. To protect the floor, participants are encouraged to bring an extra pair of shoes for dancing that do not have a black sole.
GALA is looking to fill several volunteer shifts for the dances this year. Attendees and community members are also encouraged to bring a healthy snack to share, like nuts, crackers and cheese, fruit, or chips and salsa.
Cancellations due to weather will be posted by 3 p.m. the day of the dance on GALA’s website and Facebook page. For more information about this event or to volunteer, visit www.galacommunity.org, call the office at 603-569-1500, or email josh@galacommunity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.