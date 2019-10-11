LACONIA — Comedy returns to Pitman's Freight Room, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m., with a show featuring three Boston-area comedians headlined by Dave Andrews. Also appearing will be Sean Sullivan and Ralph Joyal, both making their first appearances at Pitman's.
Tickets are $20 and reservations may be made by calling 603-527-0043 or emailing msmith789@comcast.net.
Andrews' parodies, one-liners, and crowd interaction have made him a favorite of Pitman's comedy fans. He has performed all over the country.
Sullivan is a headliner in his own right, with a comedy album on Sirius XM Radio. He was a Boston Comedy Festival finalist, and made his television debut on Comedy Central's 'Live at Gotham.'
Joyal is a Boston comedian who has opened for the likes of Bill Burr, Dane Cook and others.
