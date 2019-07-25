LACONIA — Pitman’s Freight Room continues its Summer of Fun-ny with comedy night Saturday, July 27 at 9 p.m., starring Las Vegas and cruise ship regular Jim Colliton, along with Jason Merrill and Steve Halligan.
Colliton, a Boston headliners when not working cruises or in Las Vegas, has been seen nationally on Gotham Comedy TV Live, 'Next Big Star,' and Comcast 'Comedy Spot Light.'
Colliton turns real-life situations into hilarious stories and his ability to interact with the crowd makes every show unique.
Merrill and Halligan play clubs throughout New England and open for names like Lenny Clarke and Steve Sweeney.
Clarke will be at Pitman’s Aug. 10, and in a Friday night special performance Aug. 23, Marty Caproni and Rafi Gonzalez will appear in a double headliner event to wrap up the summer series.
“We have brought in a really diverse group of comedians this summer,” said Michael Smith of Laugh Riot Comedy, who books stand-up events at Pitman’s as well as fundraisers throughout the region. “There has been something for virtually everyone. And on Aug. 10, we have Lenny Clarke, who has sold out every show at Pitman’s.”
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 603-527-0043 or 603-494-3334, or at the door. For more information, visit www.pitmansfreightroom.com or email msmith789@comcast.net.
