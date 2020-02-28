LACONIA — Comedian Tony V. will perform at Pitman's Friday, March 6, at 8 p.m.
Tony started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending shows at Boston’s Comedy Connection. He wandered in one night by accident looking for stress relief from a high pressure job and classes for a master's degree.
In 1986 Tony V was named “Funniest Person in Massachusetts” by Showtime. He has done several performances on HBO, A&E, Comedy Central and MTV. Spending time in New York and Los Angeles led to appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and sitcoms like Seinfeld, Boston Common, The Single Guy and Dr. Katz Professional Therapist. Along with headlining at clubs and colleges around the globe, Tony V has worked with Jay Leno, Dennis Miller, Bobcat Goldthwait, Steven Wright, and Adam Sandler. Tony has opened for Kenny Rogers, The Temptations, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Beach Boys and Joan Jett.
Pitman's Freight Room is at 94 New Salem St. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-494-3334. For more information, visit pitmansfreightroom.com/UpComingEvents.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.