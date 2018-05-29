LACONIA — Lenny Clarke's last three shows at Pitman's Freight Room all sold out. For those who missed out, there's good news: he's returning to the Pitman's stage on Saturday, June 16, for a 9 p.m. performance. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and may be obtained through Pitman’s website, by calling 603-527-0043, or emailing msmith7892002@yahoo.com.
“I love that place,”Clarke said of Pitman’s. “That’s the place with the antiques, the couches and the dog,” he added referring to Rory the resident canine and Pitman’s unofficial greeter. “The people up there are great. It’s always fun doing a room like that with such nice people and a fun crowd. When I was up there in February we had a ball.”
Clarke’s television and film resume is extensive, not to mention his regular appearance in Las Vegas, major comedy events across the country and beyond.
Joining Clarke on the show will be New England favorite Jack Walsh and rising star Brian Higginbottom.
