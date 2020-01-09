LACONIA — Comedy returns to Pitman’s Freight Room Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. with a double-headliner event starring Joe Yannetty and John Perrotta.
Yannetty makes his first appearance at the venue since March 2014. During that set, he was greeted on stage by the golden retriever Rory, the house canine belonging to owners Dick and Connie Mitchell. Rory sat by Yannetty’s side for nearly his entire performance. Two weeks later, Yannetty was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Now cancer-free, Yannetty has returned comedy, and is looking forward to his performance. “Everybody love’s Pitman’s,” said Yannetty. “For me, I’m really looking forward to getting back there. It’s a special place.
“There were some tough months dealing with the cancer situation, but that’s behind me now. I think Rory knew something was wrong. He lay down next the stage stool and stayed there for the entire set.”
Yannetty has toured the world working cruise lines, Comics Come Home and other show across the country, as well as more than 40 television appearances.
Perrotta is a Rhode Island’s comic, making his first appearance at Pitman’s.
Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 603-527-0043, or email msmith789@comcast.net.
