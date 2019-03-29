LACONIA — Back by popular demand, Taylor Community resident Kit Peterson, antique doll aficionado, and her equally knowledgeable friend, Peg Farwell, will present a discussion about the history and identification of cloth dolls.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at 2 p.m. in Taylor’s Woodside Building. The free event is open to the public and people are invited to bring along any cloth dolls they may have in their collections.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.