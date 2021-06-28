LACONIA — A renowned songwriter and member of the Zac Brown Band, Clay Cook will headline the Lakeport Opera House on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. Cook, who has been with the band for 12 years, will perform an intimate show of original material and cover songs in the newly renovated venue.
“This is going to be a very special night for me," said Cook, who spends summers in Gilford.
Cook is no stranger to New England. He attended the Berklee College of Music, where he first met John Mayer, and now teaches a music production analysis class. Cook has a deep standing love for the area, as his wife is a graduate of Gilford High School. He will hit the road again this fall when the Zac Brown Band releases a new album and begins touring.
For more information and for tickets, visit lakeportopera.com.
