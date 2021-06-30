Clafoutis
This classic originated in the Limousin region of France. It may fall out of favor, but never for very long since it’s adaptable for so many other ripe seasonal summer fruits. The other great thing about this dessert is that it forms its own crust while baking. The filling is a basic custard with extra flour. The initial baking of 1/4 inch of custard for 5 minutes achieves two things, it starts to form the bottom crust and thickens just enough to anchor the fruit.
The traditional recipe calls for cherries with pits, which will give the tart much more flavor since the pits emanate flavor while the clafoutis bakes. Cherry pits are the predominant flavoring used in almond extract. If you choose to leave the pits in the cherries, remember to inform those you serve it to. The cherries are arranged in close concentric circles. If the pits are discarded before the baking process, the desert will have comparatively milder flavor, which is why I added almond extract. If you use un-pitted cherries, then leave the almond extract out. If you are fortunate enough to have fresh sour cherries, then you can pit them and not bother with the almond extract since they are packed with flavor.
Since the cherry season is short, feel free to use other ripe fruits such as black berries, peaches, apricots, raspberries, fresh currants, cranberries, plums and apples. It’s best to use very ripe fruit that is full of juices which are released during baking and distribute flavor throughout the tart. When using larger tree fruits, cut them into bite-size pieces so that the fruit cooks more evenly.
In France if other fruits are used in place of cherries, then the clafoutis is called flaugnarde. Leave out the almond extract when using other fruits.
Traditionally they are baked in ceramic non-fluted round tart pans that are 8-9 inches across and 1 1/4 inches deep, but a fluted side works just as well. You can also use a ceramic or glass pie pan.
Cherry Clafoutis
1 teaspoon butter (softened)
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1-1/4 cups whole milk
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)
3 cups fresh dark cherries, pitted
1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar for garnish
Adjust oven rack to the lowest level and preheat an oven to 325°F.
Butter a 9-inch round ceramic tart dish with the softened butter. Set aside until needed.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour and sugar until evenly blended. Whisk in the eggs until smooth, add milk, almond extract (if using) and vanilla extract, continue whisking until a smooth batter forms. Pour 1/4 inch layer of batter into the bottom of the prepared baking dish and bake it for about 4-5 minutes. Watch the batter closely and remove it from the oven before it cooks through completely. It should just start to thicken and slightly set when you remove it from the oven to add the fruit.
Transfer the dish to a rack and arrange the cherries in concentric circles starting 1/4 inch from the edge into the slightly cooked batter. Pour the remaining batter over the fruit and bake for about 40-45 minutes, until the edge has risen slightly, part of the top is golden brown and then the top middle center, when lightly touched with the back of a soup spoon, is set like a custard.
Remove from the oven and place on a rack for even cooling. Once cooled dust lightly with the confectioners’ sugar and serve it warm or at room temperature. Store covered and refrigerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.