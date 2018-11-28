LACONIA — For four days each year, around the end of November and the beginning of December, the Laconia Community Center is transformed into a place of holiday merriment. The doors for the 43rd Christmas Village will open tonight and will welcome many hundreds of people by the time they close on Sunday.
Bob Hamel, now a city councilor, had recently finished his service in the US Air Force in 1975, when he returned home to Laconia and heard about Dick Tapply’s plan to imitate a free Christmas celebration, complete with a visit to the Claus home, in Laconia. Hamel was a member of the Jaycees, a service organization that volunteered to help put on the first Christmas Village.
“We just stood in the middle of the floor, it was a manger scene, then you went into the back and saw Santa, then you went out,” Hamel said. The next year, the “village” grew by a few buildings, and over the years it evolved even more.
Today, Christmas Village visitors enter through the Community Center’s basement door, play games and have their faces painted at that level, then come upstairs to the gymnasium, where they can sit in a sleigh pulled by stuffed reindeer, view model railroads, enjoy cookies and lemonade and, finally, be brought by an elf into Santa’s home – designed years ago by local engineer John Scott – where each child is given a toy to take home.
From the beginning, there has never been a cost to attend Christmas Village. The only exception is if the family wants to bring home a photo with Santa – that costs $3.
“This is probably 15 years or more that we’ve looked like this,” Hamel said, looking around the transformed gym earlier this week.
There is one big difference this year, though. For most of those 43 years, the Christmas Village effort was spearheaded by the trio of Hamel and the Bolduc boys: Ernie and Armand. This year, Ernie is sidelined by health issues. Armand died on April 1, and his absence is palpable, Hamel said.
This year has been a “struggle,” said Hamel. “But I’ve had some good help.” Some are friends of Hamel’s who have stepped up, and others are friends of the city, such as the Laconia Wolves hockey team. The city itself even lent a hand.
“We would not have been able to do it without Parks and Rec,” Hamel said.
The list of volunteers is long this year, with more than 60 people who signed up as “elves” to help show visitors around the village. That’s a good thing, because if this year is like years past, there will be many visitors to Christmas Village.
Tonight, at 6 p.m., the Mayor of Christmas Village will present a key to the village to Mayor Ed Engler, after which the doors will be open to the general public until 8 p.m. Visitors will be able to visit again from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2. A few time periods will be reserved for special groups. On Saturday, Veterans are welcomed from 9-10 a.m., and senior citizens from 10 a.m. to noon. People with special needs are invited from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
Each year, about 1,500 children visit Christmas Village. Add in parents, and multiply that by 43 years, and it’s estimated that well more than 100,000 visits have been made to Laconia’s own North Pole.
Kevin Dunleavy, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said Christmas Village has become a treasured holiday experience that now spans multiple generations.
“I think it’s been a tradition – not only do we get people that come year after year, we also get new people who have just heard about it. We also get people that travel for some distance to get there,” Dunleavy said. “It’s unique and I think that’s what has allowed it to continue year after year.”
He thinks people would still come if there were a fee to attend, but that the fact that there is no charge is one thing that sets Christmas Village apart.
“Nobody’s making any money on this, it’s truly a volunteer initiative. It’s truly a community event that brings the community together,” Dunleavy said, adding, “Armand Bolduc used to say, it was all worth it for him to see the smile on the kid’s face when they walk into the gym and it’s transformed, the excitement in their eyes was what makes it worth it to him.”
Funding for the event – to help the elves buy supplies to make all the toys – has been stable in recent years, thanks to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, Hamel said. But the event is still a challenge due to the hours of preparation.
Hamel hopes that a younger generation will take the reins, so that the tradition can continue for four more decades.
“When you watch the kids go through, a lot of the kids, it might be their only Christmas. As long as they appreciate it, we’ll still do it… Hopefully someone will continue doing it,” Hamel said. “Younger people, if they want to have it continue, they’ll have to step forward.”
