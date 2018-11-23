Included will be 'A Christmas Carol' (1910) by Charles Dickens, and 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' (1905), the poem by Clement C. Moore; each less than 10 minutes long. Also screened will be 'Tess of the Storm Country' (1922), a full-length drama starring Mary Pickford.
Live music will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based silent film accompanist.
"Even in the early days of cinema, the movies helped popularize classic holiday stories," Rapsis said. "So it's a real treat for us to turn back the clock and see where the tradition of holiday movies and TV specials first began."
The Christmas Past program will give audiences a chance to experience silent film as it was meant to be seen—on a large screen, with live music, and with an audience.
"All those elements are important parts of the silent film experience," said Rapsis, who improvises a movie's musical score live as it screens. "Recreate those conditions, and the classics of early Hollywood leap back to life in ways that can still move audiences today." Rapsis performs on a digital keyboard that reproduces the texture of the full orchestra and creates a traditional movie score sound. For more information about his music, visit www.jeffrapsis.com.
The Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center is located at 39 S. Main St. For more information, call 603-536-2551 or visit www.flyingmonkeynh.com.
