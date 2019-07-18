WOLFEBORO — Cool off and think about winter at the Christmas in July Craft Festival on July 19-21 at Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive. The festival will be held Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, July 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Features will include an alpaca exhibit, live music with Sergei Novikov, the music of Tim Janis, and free photos with Santa Claus on Sunday, July 22 from noon-2 p.m. There will be over 90 exhibitors displaying a variety of holiday and all-occasion arts and crafts including ornaments, wall decor, candles, furniture, clothing, jewelry, housewares, photography, food and beverages, and toys.
The event will also include food trucks, and a relaxation tent. The festival will be held rain or shine under canopies, and there is free admission and parking. Leashed, friendly pets are welcome. For more information, call Joyce at 603-528-4014, or visit www.joycescraftshows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.