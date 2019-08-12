LACONIA — Singer and songwriter Christina Holmes will join Donavon Frankenreiter on tour this summer, with a stop at Granite State Music Hall on Aug. 16.
Earlier this year, Holmes released her third studio album, 'The Beautiful Struggle,' on her own label, Cove House Records. New Jersey-born and Rhode Island-based, the Cove House Records founder threads together stories of love and life in the 11-track album.
Tickets for the tour are now on sale by visiting www.christinaholmesmusic.com/tour.html.
