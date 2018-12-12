LACONIA — The Chris Fitz Blues Band will perform at Pitman's Freight Room on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m.
Chris Fitz broke into the Boston music scene in 1994 after a five-year stint in the San Francisco area. He honed his blues guitar chops by floating around all the blues clubs in the Bay Area and finding inspiration in the local and national blues artists who frequented them. More than 20 years and thousands of gigs later, the Chris Fitz Band, with Chris as band leader-singer-songwriter-guitar player, and Dan Bunge on drums and "Fretless Dave Kendarian" on bass remains one of the premier "original" blues-and-roots acts in New England.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Pitman's Freight Room, a BYO venue, is located at 94 New Salem St. Doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
