LACONIA — Chris Fitz broke into the Boston music scene in 1994 after a five-year stint in San Francisco. He honed his blues guitar chops by floating around the blues clubs in the Bay Area, finding inspiration in the local and national blues artists who frequented them. Upon moving back to Boston, his hometown, he wasted no time hitting various blues jams around the city.
Over 20 years and thousands of gigs later, the Chris Fitz Band, with Chris as band leader, singer, songwriter, and guitar player; Dan Bunge on drums; and "Fretless" Dave Kendarian on bass, remains one of the original blues and roots acts in New England.
See the band live Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pitman's Freight Room at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
