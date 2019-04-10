LACONIA — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will present a choral concert on Saturday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Participants of the Vocal Master Workshop with Jane Berlin Pauley will perform.
UUSL Laconia is at 172 Pleasant St.
