WEIRS BEACH — Aaron Jones, also known as Mr. Aaron, is a family- and kid-focused musician. He will play a free matinee show at the Weirs Community Park outdoor amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 11, 3-4:30 p.m. Mr. Aaron delights audiences of all ages with songs from his latest release, 'Maximum.'
“My major love with music has been composition and songwriting, so I just see all these instruments and different tools and sources of inspiration for my creative process,” he said. When he's not performing for kids, he tours with 90's alt-rockers Luscious Jackson, and has been seen on 'The Late Show with David Letterman' and VH1. For more, visit www.mraaronmusic.com.
Bring the family to Weirs Community Park. Enjoy the outdoor picnic pavilion, walking trails and children’s playground before or after the performance. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In inclement weather the event will be held inside the park hall. Restrooms are available both at the outdoor park and inside hall. The concert series is sponsored by the Weirs Community Park Association. To learn more, email weirsbch@metrocast.net.
For more information about Weirs Community Park, email parks@city.laconia.nh.us or call 603-524-5046.
Weirs Concert Series Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. - Stan, Jr. The Showman
Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. - New Horizons Band
