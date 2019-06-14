LACONIA — On Monday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m., a family event, the Children’s Authors Tea, will return to the Belknap Mill. The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire has invited six New Hampshire authors to have tea with children in the community. Through a sponsorship from Curt’s Catering of Gilford and Lakes Region Coca-Cola, the event is offered free to children and families in the Lakes Region.
The Authors Tea provides an opportunity for family time while also promoting early literacy. Local authors Terry Farish, Karel Hayes, Martha Kruse, Robbie Neylon, Mary Preble and Rosemary Robichaud will attend the tea and share their love of literacy with young children in the area. “Giving children the opportunity to visit with their favorite authors is a wonderful and concrete experience that supports early literacy,” said Julie Choiniere, a long-time member of the LRCS staff who has helped organize the event for a number of years.
Families attending the tea will have the chance to meet the writers, hear them read stories aloud, and purchase signed copies of books. Tea will be available, along with tea sandwiches and pastries. Every child that attends will also receive a free book.
Erin Pettengill, director of the Family Resource Center, said, “It has been so exciting to help organize an event that brings families together, while also promoting early literacy. I hope this event will continue for years to come.”
For more information on the Children’s Authors Tea, contact Tricia Tousignant at 603-528-0391 or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811, or visit www.lrcs.org.
