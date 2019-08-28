LACONIA — When children come to buy a bike or a toy for which they have saved their own money.
When men and women come with an item to donate that might be valued at under a few dollars, and they say, “This is all I have. Can you use it?”
When the many volunteers at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction laugh out loud together.
Those are the moments that keep volunteer Debbie Frawley Drake coming back for the entire week of the auction, year after year. “It’s what I love to see,” Drake said. “It shows how connected we all are.”
Drake is one of roughly 50 volunteers who take a week off from their jobs — or their busy lives — to help make the Children’s Auction run smoothly. This year, when the auction kicks off in less than 100 days, she will be there; the 2019 auction runs from Dec. 3-7.
“She is a longtime Children’s Auction Champion, and we appreciate her dedication and support,” said Jaimie Sousa, board president for the auction.
Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Drake would listen to the auction on the radio each year to hear what was happening and place a few bids. Busy with her family business and the mother of two young children, she had little free time. Volunteering was out of the question.
“I didn’t have the extra time to offer at the auction, but I certainly tuned in on the radio and would bid on items for Christmas presents,” she recalled. “But after the Children’s Auction moved from its small office space on Main Street and eventually to the Lake Opechee Inn and Spa, auctioneer Doris Makley asked me to help for a few hours in the evenings.”
Drake notified winning bidders with a friendly phone call. Later, she manned the item pick-up and payment desk. She also learned to run the phone bank and eventually became a greeter.
“Some of the people who come by to drop things off, I might only see once or twice a year,” Drake noted. “Sometimes I’d meet a child who worked all year to save their pennies to buy a bicycle, and I’d introduce them to Ed Darling — who looks like Santa Claus — and he’d take that child on the air. Those stories are so important to share with the community.”
After Drake’s children went to college and she sold her business in 2009, it was easier to commit a full week of her time to volunteer. Now she works the front of the house with the action happening somewhere behind her, out of view.
Drake plans staffing for the greeting area where items are accepted, directs volunteers and visitors to the right people, answers lots of questions, and helps with crowd control when auction headquarters swells with children and families waiting to perform an opening number or to get an autograph signed by a New England sports legend.
“It’s all about giving,” Drake said. “The Children’s Auction puts you in the giving spirit at Christmastime, and you get to work with such wonderful people to make it happen. It’s amazing what a small community can do when people pull together. It’s all about love.”
Drake is active with the Laconia Historical & Museum Society, the Laconia Multicultural Festival, and the Holy Trinity Endowment Trust. She was involved with the Belknap Economic Development Council for many years. She also volunteers with nonprofits that benefit from the Auction, such as Hands Across the Table.
“The money goes in so many directions,” said Drake, reflecting on the overwhelming success of the event now.
Drake enjoys that the auction has become somewhat of a spectator sport, drawing a crowd of 20 or 30 each day — people who watch or place bids. “People like to be a part of it,” she said. “It’s fun for them to sit and watch all the cameras and action on set.”
Drake likes that students from the Huot Technical Center get to try their hand behind the video equipment. “So many people are learning and having good experiences that week as a result of the auction. There’s a lot of excitement,” she said. “It shows how joyful it can be, helping people.”
•••
The Children’s Auction has a new website, which is now live. Visit www.ChildrensAuction.com to learn about sponsorship opportunities, make a donation or to pledge an auction item.
If you know a Children’s Auction Champion, send suggestions to Jennifer Kelley at Jenn@ChildrensAuction.com.
