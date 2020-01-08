PLYMOUTH — The Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University will bring children and artists together for a day of art, music, dance and drama at The Children’s Arts Festival. The festival is Saturday, Jan. 11, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus.
The festival, one of ETC’s youth initiatives celebrating its 26th anniversary, empowers kindergarteners through sixth graders to explore the world of little orphan Annie, using themes drawn from the musical. Participants will attend five workshops, including art with Judy Mitchell, acting with Diane Reidy, dance with Emily Viprino, music with Eric Graff, and language arts with Mary Nelson and Linda-Lee Scott. The day also includes a juggling act by Jim Gleich and a sneak-peek of 'Annie,' ETC’s upcoming musical production.
Registration is $40. To register, visit events.unh.edu/RegistrationForm.pm?event_id=31705, or contact Pam Irish at 603-535-2647 or pmirish@plymouth.edu. To apply for financial assistance, contact Robb Dimmick at ribooks@aol.com.
For tickets to 'Annie,' Jan. 22-26, at the Silver Center for the Arts, call 603-535-2787 or 800-779-3869, or visit plymouth.edu/silver-center.
