LACONIA — Growing up in Laconia, David Fraser was interested in cooking from a young age. He has made a fulfilling career dedicated to healthful foods and creative recipes, and he is sharing it with others.
“I started in my first professional kitchen at age 17 and I haven’t looked back,” he says. “My interest in cooking was sparked when my mother became a vegan. I wasn’t particularly interested in vegan meals, so I asked her if she would purchase chicken and other proteins and teach me how to prepare them.”
Fraser was just 11 years old when he got hooked on cooking and began to experiment with different seasonings and cooking techniques. Later, his passion for food grew and he discovered a love for the culinary industry. Over the years, he has worked in various restaurants and is now a part owner in the Greenside Restaurant located at the Lochmere Country Club in Tilton.
Along with his work at Greenside, Fraser has translated his love of good food into a healthy meal-prep business, Dave’s Private Chef and Catering.
“I provide healthy meals for people who are looking to change their eating habits or just need a hand in the kitchen," he says. "People are busy, and if I can take something off their plate while simultaneously filling their plate with something healthy, that’s a win-win in my book.”
Fraser focuses on locally sourced, fresh food cooked from scratch. People’s food preferences are as varied as their personalities, and he designs a custom menu to fit a client's individual needs. Whether a busy, hardworking professional without time to prepare healthful foods or someone who simply wants an expert to create their meals, diners can choose from chicken, steak, salmon, shrimp, lettuce wraps or vegetarian meals.
As well as healthy meal prep, Fraser offers personal chef services. Those who want something different for a dinner party or other get-togethers can leave the cooking to Fraser. While a client entertains guests, Fraser creates a meal on premises. His philosophy is to cook from the heart and for taste.
“It drives some of my employees nuts when they are learning in my kitchen,” he laughs. “I know that not every ingredient is the same from week to week, but a good dish will hit all the food notes.”
Not every chef would be comfortable or willing to pack up their cooking equipment and prepare a meal in a private home, but Fraser enjoys the challenge. He got started in personal chef services when he was hired by someone before he even started the business or thought of the idea.
“The customer was renting a mansion in the Boston area and asked me to come down and cook for her and a group of about 30 guests," he recalls. "She found me on Instagram and loved the pictures of the food I posted and pretty much didn’t take no for an answer. My grandfather passed the same day, and I didn’t find out until I was already at the mansion. But you know what they say: the show must go on. I mustered through the emotions at the time and put out some great food.
"That day left a mark on me, and I made the decision right then and there that I was going to pursue a career on my own terms carving out my own path within the industry. Life is short.”
For Fraser, personal chef services and cooking for others in their home is the pinnacle of the culinary game.
“I love doing personal chef gigs," he says. "To bring the restaurant and chef experience into someone’s home is like nothing else.”
The secret to preparing a meal, according to Fraser, is caring about what you are cooking and the love you put into preparing the meal. He reflects that while that philosophy might sound sentimental, it is as necessary as any other ingredient. (He shares that the two most important aids in his kitchen that he cannot do without are a bar mop towel and a pair of Edlund tongs. “Any good cook knows you need to rely on tongs and a towel when you are cooking,” he laughs.)
Fraser is married with three children, shares his love of cooking with his kids and crafts foods that will appeal to youngsters, which he says can be a challenge.
“It’s hard to cook healthy for kids," he says. "I use different tricks to keep meals healthy.”
He credits using fresh fruits and dishes with chicken apple sausage, a favorite with his children. Fraser makes it a point to prepare meals at home three nights a week, and his children sometimes cook with him.
“My 5-year-old makes Pasta Aglio e Olio with me, and it is another favorite in my family,” Fraser says.
The confidence to meet the challenge of personal chef jobs comes with a great deal of experience. Fraser worked at various area restaurants such as Lago, O Steaks & Seafood, The Bedford Village Inn, Ellacoya Barn and Grill and Makris Lobster & Steakhouse, before rising from prep cook to executive chef.
“I started the meal prep/catering business in January of 2022. Then, one day, I drove by the Greenside Restaurant in Tilton and saw on the sign they were looking for a potential partner to reopen their restaurant,” he says.
Fraser was intrigued and once he learned more, he became a partner in the Greenside Restaurant.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” he says. Using his considerable skills as a chef, Fraser renovated the entire space and created a new menu. The offerings are varied, from pan-seared scallops and filet mignon, to a burger or chicken wings.
Every chef has a personal favorite meal, and Fraser says his is Caribbean scallops. His favorite sweet ending to a meal is Italian lemon cake with fresh raspberries and whipped cream.
The two most influential and important chefs for Fraser are Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White. Fraser says his favorite book is “Devil in the Kitchen,” by White.
As an upcoming chef, Fraser’s plans for his future are ambitious.
“I want to build a monster of a restaurant and catering company and continue to provide opportunities for young cooks and chefs to grow within the industry. I want to contribute excitement to the Lakes Region culinary scene, and I really want to help those around me. It pushes me to strive for success,” he says.
To learn more about healthy meals, visit davesprivatechefcatering.com.
