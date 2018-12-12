LACONIA — Aniko Geladze and Noelle Beaudin will be featured in 'A Celtic Christmas,' a concert of fiddle and piano music on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia.
Tickets are $15, and last year’s concert sold out, so early ticket purchases are encouraged. Advance tickets may be purchased at Greenlaws Music Store in Laconia, by calling 603-848-2469 or visiting www.nhisom.org. The church is located at 172 Pleasant St. Light refreshments will be available, and there will also be a cookie walk with an assortment of homemade cookies.
Geladze, a concertmaster and soloist from Russia, has collaborated with major orchestras and musicians from Russia, Europe, and Asia. She studied at Royal College of Music in London, and participated in yearly concert tours in Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Geladze has led quartets, participated in the chamber orchestra Camara Rusa, and served under the direction of Mstislav Rostropovich, Vladimir Verbitsky, Mak KaLok, and Alexander Walker. Currently a member of the Nashua Chamber Orchestra, and The Portsmouth Symphony, she also performs with the University of New Hampshire Music Department, Portsmouth Pro Musica, and The New Hampshire Philharmonic.
Beaudin, a pianist, performs regularly with Geladze. They provide an eclectic mix of traditional, Celtic, Quebecois, and modern fiddle and piano music. Beaudin studied piano performance and composition at the Boston Conservatory of Music, and performed frequently in the Boston area before moving to Europe. She now has a studio, and music summer camp in the Lakes Region, and enjoys performing throughout New England as a soloist or accompanist.
