MEREDITH — Independent Bookstore Day marks its fifth year of celebrating independent bookstores nationwide on Saturday, April 27, with literary parties around the country.
Innisfree Bookshop will be celebrating with local authors, poets and business leaders from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors will include Ernest Thompson, author of 'On Golden Pond;' Ty Gagne, author of 'Where You’ll Find Me;' and Bob Manley of Hermit Wood Winery. There will be a book trivia game in progress all day with prizes and giveaways, poetry writing, story time and other people and festivities, including a selfie station. While supplies last, an Independent Bookstore Day tote bag will be given to customers who make a purchase of $100 or more.
Innisfree Bookshop will also offer exclusive day-of merchandise created for Independent Bookstore Day. Since its 2014 inception, more than 200 authors have demonstrated their support for independent bookstores by donating work for bookstore day.
The fifth annual National Independent Bookstore Day is sponsored in part by Penguin Random House, Ingram, and The American Booksellers Association. Libro.fm will make free audiobooks available.
The 2019 IBD author ambassador Tayari Jones said, “Indie stores stock books by hand and sell them the same way. They know what we want and need to read because they know us, as people. A writer is not a machine. A reader is not an app. We are human beings and so are the independent bookstore workers who show up each day and place books in our hands.”
Several limited edition, exclusive books and art pieces will be available only on Independent Bookstore Day, April 27. A signed edition of 'Women Talking' by Miriam Toews will have an exclusive cover, a signed edition of 'Adjustment Day' by Chuck Palahniuk with an exclusive cover, and The 2019 Bad Citizen Graffiti Stencil: COURAGE IS AS CONTAGIOUS AS FEAR by Susan Sontag will be available.
